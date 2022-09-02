Search

02 Sept 2022

Limerick teen breaks records with top Leaving Cert results

Limerick boy breaks records with top Leaving Cert results

Luke Nicolas with his results, outside the school this morning

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

02 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

A LIMERICK teen has broken records by receiving top marks in his Leaving Cert examinations. 

Luke Nicholas attended Glenstal Abbey School, who shared the news that their past pupil had achieved nine H1 grades in his exams.

The former School Captain has been offered a place to read English at Sidney Sussex College Cambridge after studying at Glenstal for the last six years.

His top grades were in Irish, English, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, French, History, Latin, Music, Physics.   

Luke was one of three students in the school’s cohort of 40 to achieve top points, but his individual performance is the highest ever recorded by the school, which celebrates its 90th year this year.

Marius Carney, Headmaster said: "We are all delighted with Luke’s stunning achievement which justly reflects the dedication and commitment he has shown to everything he does.

"Congratulations to him and thanks to all of our teachers on the tremendous work they do with all our students."

News

