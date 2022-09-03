Limerick Weather - Saturday, September 3

ANY lingering rain will clear this morning and the rest of the day will be bright and breezy, with sunny spells and showers, some of these heavy and possibly thundery.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly wind.

Turning very wet tonight and potentially quite windy also. The rain will turn heavy bringing a possibility of localised flooding and there is the potential for strong winds for a short period. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Strong winds will abate on Sunday morning as heavy rain clears northwards. It will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers. By evening, a further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

MONDAY: Breezy on Monday with bright spells and scattered showers. More persistent rain will extend from the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Clear spells and showers overnight, some heavy and prolonged in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh southeast winds.

TUESDAY: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in blustery south or southeast winds. Clear spells and a few showers overnight, some heavy and prolonged in the south. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate east or southeast breezes.