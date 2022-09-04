Search

04 Sept 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, September 4

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

04 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

THE heavy rain will clear northwards early this morning, although southeasterly winds will remain quite blustery in places throughout the day.

The rest of the day will be largely dry with sunny spells, and just isolated showers, although a further band of heavy rain will push in from the southwest by nightfall.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Sunny spells and isolated showers to start, however showery rain will spread from the southwest during the day, with heavy falls at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. 

Showers with longer spells of rain can be expected on Monday night, likely heavy in parts. Some clear spells also. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

For more Limerick weather click here


TUESDAY: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Once again, some of the showers may turn heavy, merging to longer spells of rain later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: It will remain unsettled for the rest of the working week with low pressure continuing to dominate. Further heavy showers are expected, especially on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media