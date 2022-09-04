Limerick Weather - Sunday, September 4

THE heavy rain will clear northwards early this morning, although southeasterly winds will remain quite blustery in places throughout the day.

The rest of the day will be largely dry with sunny spells, and just isolated showers, although a further band of heavy rain will push in from the southwest by nightfall.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Sunny spells and isolated showers to start, however showery rain will spread from the southwest during the day, with heavy falls at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Showers with longer spells of rain can be expected on Monday night, likely heavy in parts. Some clear spells also. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

TUESDAY: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Once again, some of the showers may turn heavy, merging to longer spells of rain later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: It will remain unsettled for the rest of the working week with low pressure continuing to dominate. Further heavy showers are expected, especially on Wednesday.