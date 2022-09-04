In Pictures: Limerick soccer club honours founding members with new renovations

THE weather "played ball" as Ballingarry AFC unveiled its new James Clancy Stand in a memorial event to commemorate the club's founding members.

The event commemorated the lives of James Clancy, Noel Hayes, Moss Doody and Moss McAuliffe all of whom have recently passed away.

Club secretary John Clancy commented: “The evening was a real community event, with club members old and new in attendance, and complimentary food and drinks provided by Condron's Bar.

“We had our parish priest Fr Tom Carroll bless the stand and it was opened by James’ wife Maria who was accompanied by their children Megan and Nathan,” John said.

The club also unveiled the Moss Doody and Moss McAuliffe Archway which marks the entrance to the club grounds, known as the Paddocks, and the Noel Hayes Balcony which overlooks the pitch from the clubhouse.

Bouncy castles and an ice cream van kept younger attendees occupied while the official unveilings took place.

“Despite earlier showers, the sun shone throughout and added to the very special atmosphere that accompanied an important occasion for the club,” John said.