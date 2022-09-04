Patients moved from rooms at University Hospital Limerick following a fire

STAFF at University Hospital Limerick were forced to move patients from rooms at the hospital following an early-morning fire this Sunday.
Limerick Fire Service attended University Hospital Limerick this Sunday morning following the fire in the bathroom of an inpatient ward. No patients, staff or members of the public were harmed.
“Staff were alerted to the fire in the bathroom at approximately 6.40am and patients were evacuated without incident from six single rooms on the ward which were affected by smoke,” said a spokesperson.
Patients have been relocated to alternative wards, while the affected rooms are assessed and cleaned.
“We thank all patients for their cooperation during the management of this incident and our staff for their professional response. We also thank Limerick Fire Service for their rapid response and attendance on site,” added the statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.