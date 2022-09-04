Search

04 Sept 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Make the big move to Inis Mór

Limerick Property Watch: Make the big move to Inis Mór

Inis Mór is in an excellent location in a popular residential area

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

04 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are pleased to present to the market this large spacious 4/5 bedroom detached residence.

Approximately 151.16 square metres (1,626.93 square feet) in size, the property is located in the Inis Mor estate on Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle.

No 51 is superbly located and is within easy walking distance of all local amenities including the Crescent Shopping Centre, University Hospital Limerick etc.

The spacious property comprises of an entrance hallway, guest WC, living room, large open plan kitchen/diner, utility, Study/ 5th Bedroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor is the main bathroom and four spacious bedrooms, the main bedroom having an ensuite bathroom. Private garden to rear, side access and double driveway to the front.

No 51 is situated in a cul-de-sac avenue.

This spacious detached property is an ideal home in a highly desirable and sought after mature residential location. Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 51 Inis Mór, Father Russell Road
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €385,000 Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media