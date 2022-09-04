Two-week road closure from Monday on busy Limerick route

The road traffic notice concerns the R515 Charleville Road, Kilmallock
A BUSY route in County Limerick is to close from this Monday for a fortnight to allow for works to be undertaken.
Limerick City and County Council are advising motorists and road users that the R515 - Kilmallock to Charleville Road - will be closed between Monday, September, 5 and Monday, September 19.
The work to be undertaken involves culvert replacement works at Bresheen, Kilmallock.
“These works will involve a 24-hour road closure on the R515 between the above dates,” said a council spokesperson.
A detour operation will be in place for the duration of the road closure.
"Any inconvenience caused is regretted," added the spokesperson.
