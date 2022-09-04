Search

04 Sept 2022

Limerick-based Christian Brother remembered as ‘special person’

Limerick-based Christian Brother remembered as ‘special person’

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

04 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

BROTHER Liam Colm Moloughney was remembered as a “special person”, “committed teacher” and “passionate GAA man” at his funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Br Liam, aged 91, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on August 19.

Br James L Dormer gave the eulogy at the Requiem Mass. He spoke on behalf of Br Liam’s family and fellow Christian Brothers who resided with Br Liam on the North Circular Road.

“Liam was a special person, both to his family and his second family of the Christian Brothers. Liam was a brother-in-law, an uncle, grand uncle and great grand uncle, he had a keen interest in all his family relations,” said Br Dormer.

Tributes paid to farmer and sportsman who died while swimming at popular Limerick bathing spot

Born in Clonmel, in his early years at secondary school Liam decided he would like to become a Christian Brother.

“Seventy seven years ago he left home for the Christian Brothers Juniorate in Baldoyle, Dublin. A big move for a young boy in those days, in the middle of the last century, just after the second world war,” said Br Dormer.

Br Liam’s teaching career began in 1950 at Crumlin CBS in Dublin. Next was Sullivan’s Quay Primary School in Cork city where he spent 17 years. Among many of his pupils was the current GAA president Larry McCarthy, who visited Br Liam last August.

Br Liam also served as principal of the Monastery CBS in Tipperary Town and of Ennis CBS.

In Ennis, his leadership and vision saw that all the primary schools in the town go co-educational. Br Liam retired in Limerick.

He loved the GAA and since 2011 has been at nearly every match Ardscoil Ris teams played.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media