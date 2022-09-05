Search

05 Sept 2022

Additional funding for flood mitigation works following flooding event in Limerick town

Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan visited the site of the flooding in August 2020

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

LIMERICK City and County Council has secured additional funding from the Office of Public Works to complete flood relief works at Kilmallock - near where several homes were flooded two years ago.

The flooding of around ten properties occurred in August 2020 after the River Loobagh spilled out following a significant rainfall event.

More than €45,000 was previously allocated to the local authority under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme but now additional funding has been secured.

Government funding secured for streetscape improvement works in Limerick village

The announcement of the additional funding was made by Limerick TD and Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan.

"Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works has approved funding of €34,962 for the proposed works, in addition to €45,720 already approved, bringing the total funding to €80,682," said an OPW spokesperson

"Funding will cover finishing the original works of replacing existing concrete pipe culverts with box culverts of a significantly larger cross sectional area, two parapet walls and associated works, and constructing 50m of a linear drainage channel at Bresheen South, Kilmallock," he added.

