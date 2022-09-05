Search

05 Sept 2022

Grants of up to €50,000 announced to help refurbish vacant properties in Limerick towns

Grants of up to €50,000 announced to help refurbish vacant properties in Limerick towns

Qualifying properties must be located within a town or village or within walking distance of a town or village I FILE PHOTO Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

A NEW scheme has been launched to encourage people to refurbish vacant properties in towns and villages across County Limerick.

Under the Croí Cónaithe scheme, grants of up to €50,000 are being made available to those who intend on using the properties as their principal residence.

The scheme allows for the refurbishment of vacant home as well as the conversion of a property that has not been used as residential heretofore.

"Where the refurbishment costs are expected to exceed the standard grant of up to €30,000, a maximum top-up grant up to €20,000 will be available where the property is confirmed by the applicant to be derelict," said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council.

Significant increase in new housing builds in Limerick as Housing for All reaches major milestone

One the conditions of the scheme is that the property must be used as the applicant's principal private residence and must have been built before 1993. It must also have been vacant for at least two years.

Qualifying properties should also be located within a town or village or within walking distance of a town or village along public footpaths primarily - see limerick.ie for more.

Welcoming the new fund, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: “Croí Cónaithe will help to breathe new life back into towns and villages across Limerick. With the improvements in connectivity and a better work life balance, living in the centres of our towns and villages has never been a more attractive proposition for people and those with young families.”

Mayor Foley added: “The fund will help remove dereliction and vacancy from our towns and villages which will make them more attractive for others, so it is a win-win situation for everyone, as this could lead to the re-population of many places in the county.”

