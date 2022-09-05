Search

05 Sept 2022

Limerick-based writer pens a frank memoir

Limerick-based writer pens a frank memoir

Kit de Waal

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

LIMERICK-BASED creative writing teacher and award-winning author Kit de Waal has released her stinging new childhood memoir, Without Warning & Only Sometimes.

The British-Irish writer, who was born Mandy Theresa O’Loughlin but adopted the pen name Kit de Waal after coming to literary prominence in 2016, works as a creative writing teacher in UL.

Kit de Waal’s debut novel My Name is Leon won the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year 2017 and is being adapted by the BBC. Before beginning writing professionally, she worked for fifteen years in criminal and family law and has also sat on adoption panels and advised Social Services on the care of foster children.

In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend!

In 2016 she founded the Kit de Waal scholarship at Birkbeck, providing a fully funded place for the MA Creative Writing to a talented student who otherwise would not be able to afford to participate.

Without Warning & Only Sometimes tells the story of Kit’s extraordinary childhood, growing up in a household laden with both opposites and extremes.

It delves into the world of her ‘haphazard’ Irish Jehovah’s Witness mother who rarely cooked, forbade Christmas and birthdays, and fully believed that the world would end in 1975.

Her father, from the Caribbean, spent all their money on cars, suits and shoes, even when they didn’t have the means, while the family were living in 1960s Birmingham.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media