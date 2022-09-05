In Pictures: Milk Market hosts inaugural Limerick Mental Health Day

LIMERICK Mental Health Association hosted its first-ever Limerick Mental Health Day at the weekend.
A variety of free family-friendly activities took place during Sunday's event which was hosted by the Milk Market
The activities and events included mental health talks, art competitions and a dog show.
A panel discussion on mental health featuring Joy Neville, Ciarán Carey and Craig Madigan also took place as part of the inaugural event.
