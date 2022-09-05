Search

05 Sept 2022

Closure fears for Limerick businesses over electricity price hikes

Closure fears for Limerick businesses over electricity price hikes

There are fears businesses in Limerick will be forced to close their doors

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

05 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

A LIMERICK businessman has warned that the increase in electricity and gas prices will make it “unsustainable” for businesses to stay open.

On Friday, Bord Gáis Energy became the fifth supplier to hike its prices in the latest wave of cost rises.

Paul Williams, owner of Canteen on Catherine Street in Limerick city said the increase in energy prices and food prices is “worrying” as the winter months approach.

“I don't know how sustainable that is for businesses and some will definitely close because of it,” said the cafe owner.

Bord Gáis Energy has said that from October 2, the average residential electricity bill will rise by 34% and the average residential gas bill will jump by 39%.

“It is going to affect every business, we are all in the same boat,” continued Paul of the increases across the board. “Margins were tight already with prices increasing for ingredients by 20/30% and plastic and packaging going up as well.

“You can cut costs there by not using as much, but you can't cut electricity costs. You have to put the lights on and turn the heating on or people won't come in.”

Double-decker bus strikes overhead balcony on busy Limerick route

Last week, Electric Ireland and PrepayPower also announced they would be increasing prices.

Electric Ireland said from October 1, their residential electricity bills will increase by 26.7% and residential gas bills will rise by 37.5%.

PrepayPower announced that they are increasing their electricity prices by 19% and gas costs will go up 29%.

Paul said he is also considering adjusting opening times for the cafe to try and save money on bills. “We used to open at 8am but then in the summer when it was quieter we opened at 9am. I think we are going to keep the 9am start as just a way to keep the costs down”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media