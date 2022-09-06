Search

06 Sept 2022

Limerick Jazz Festival is back with fully live performances

The Limerick Jazz Festival is returning this month PIC: Alan Place

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

06 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK Jazz Festival is back with all-live performances. 

A special performance based on the successful play Bread Not Profits, recounting the Limerick Soviet of 1919 and the Irish premiere of a piece inspired by James Joyce’s Ulysses are two of the highlights of this year’s festival.

Venues across Limerick city will play host to some of the best jazz performers around as the 12th annual Limerick Jazz Festival returns to a fully live programme from September 21 to 25. 

Organised by the Limerick Jazz Society, which itself is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, some very special events have been programmed to mark the occasion.

John Daly from the Limerick Jazz Festival said: "We are delighted to announce this year’s festival line-up and it’s great to be back with all live performances after the last two years.

In Pictures: Milk Market hosts inaugural Limerick Mental Health Day

"As always, we have a wonderful international group of performers from Ireland, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. 2022 is a big anniversary for us and the festival programme celebrates other big anniversaries such as the Limerick Soviet and the publication of Ulysses.

"The large number of special one-off events we are staging is a first for the Irish jazz festival scene and we plan to keep strengthening our programming in the future".

Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: "Limerick Jazz Festival is now an established and successful part of the city’s cultural calendar.

"It has shown great resilience to stage a combination of online and live music in both 2020 and 2021, and this year’s programme shows great innovation and originality, as we get back to a fully live programme of events".

