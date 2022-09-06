In Pictures: Limerick hotel celebrates 20 years in business

THE Clayton Hotel at Steamboat Quay in Limerick city is celebrating being in business for 20 years.
The 17-storey hotel, which first opened in 2002 under the Clarion brand, hosted a special event for invited guests to mark the milestone anniversary.
