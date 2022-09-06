Search

06 Sept 2022

Tributes paid to Limerick man and former vice president of National Ploughing Association

Tributes paid to Limerick man and former vice-president of National Ploughing Association

Tributes are being paid to Adare man Maurice McEnery who was the vice-president of the National Ploughing Association

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

06 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association is among those who have paid tribute to Limerick man Maurice McEnery - a former vice president of the NPA.

An honorary life member of Association, he passed away peacefully at the weekend and his Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday.

Mr McEnery previously worked as the site manager for the National Ploughing Championships and he was responsible for bringing the championships to County Limerick and Crecora in 1991.

Queen of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh, says she has fond memories of Maurice who she described as an excellent worker.

“I would have to say he was a very good man to work with. He was always available to do what he could when visitors and competitors would arrive at the site of the National Ploughing,” she told Live 95.

Limerick-based Christian Brother remembered as ‘special person’

Maurice is predeceased by wife Mary and his brother Donie. He is sadly missed by his sons Declan and Muiris; daughters Geraldine Fitzgerald and Stephanie Sheehy.

His Funeral Mass will take place at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 12 midday tomorrow. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media