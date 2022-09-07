Limerick Weather - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

TODAY in Limerick, there will be further heavy showers or longer spells of rain with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh moderate southeast to east winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Staying rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days along with some sunny spells.

TONIGHT, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain in Munster, Leinster and east Ulster. It will become mainly dry further to the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light northerly breezes.

On THURSDAY there'll be bright or sunny spells. Showers in eastern areas at first and then spreading to all areas, many of them heavy with a possibility of thunder. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes. Mostly dry overnight with clear spells, but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

FRIDAY will be a bright day with sunny spells and some showers, but not as heavy or as frequent as previous days. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees in light northwest breezes.

SATURDAY will be mainly dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light breezes.

Current indications suggest that SUNDAY will start off dry, but that rain will spread from the southwest and may be heavy.