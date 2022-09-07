Search

07 Sept 2022

Lidl confirms plans to build new store in Limerick

Lidl confirms plans to build new store in Limerick

The new store will be part of a mixed-use development

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

LIDL Ireland has announced it's seeking planning permission to build a new state-of-the-art store on the outskirts of Limerick city.

If approved, the new store will form part of a wider mixed-use development at Towlerton, Ballysimon.

The site being proposed for the new store is located close to the Northern Trust offices and the Educate Together secondary school which is currently under construction.

The company says a formal planning application has been lodged with Limerick City and County Council and that the development, if approved, will be constructed in conjunction with Kirkland Investments Ltd.

Multi-million euro works begin on 'dangerous' Limerick junction

The overall project, which will create around 100 construction jobs, will comprise of a Lidl supermarket, a number of commercial units, office space and 38 residential apartments. The proposed development also includes a café.

The retailer says the new store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

Commenting on the application, James Purcell, Regional Property Director at Lidl Ireland said: "We are confident it will be received well by the community. Limerick is hugely important to Lidl, as we have traded proudly there right from the start with the Childers Road branch, one of the first stores to open in the country."

Robert Butler of Kirkland Investments added: “We are delighted to work alongside Lidl on this project. Extensive time and expertise have contributed to develop the plans that promise to enhance the site into a vibrant residential and commercial hub - creating job opportunities, retail and business outlets, housing and accommodation for the local communities and surrounding areas. We are keen to see the designs come to fruition and progress to the construction stage.”

In Pictures: Limerick hotel celebrates 20 years in business

Currently, Lidl has stores at Dublin Road, Castletroy; Ennis Road, Limerick; Childers Road, Limerick; Corbally Road, Limerick and at Sheehans Road, Newcastle west.

It also operates a store in Charleville and construction of a new store at Dock Road, Limerick is on track to be completed by next April.

A decision on the Ballysimon application is expected before the end of this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media