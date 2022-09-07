Petition taken to the Dail to highlight overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick

A PETITION with has been taken to the Dail to raise awareness of the overcrowding situation at University Hospital Limerick.

The Mid West Hospital Campaign have submitted the petition with 15,000 signatures to the petitions committee to address the situation of timely access to safe and proper healthcare in the Mid West.

The petition which calls for the upgrading of Ennis, Nenagh and St Johns hospitals to a model three and the reopening of emergency departments will be heard before the Dáil petitions committee on September 14, 2022.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Mary Cahillane said: "There were 80 people lying on trolleys yesterday in the corridors of UHL.

"Thousands more wait on lists for treatment. The Out of hours GP services in this county has been greatly depleted and in recent weeks even the minor injury units in Ennis, Nenagh and St Johns hospitals had to close on a temporary basis because of staffing shortages.

"We need much greater investment to be put into the health service in the Mid west. We need our hospitals upgraded and we need the emergency departments reinstated.

The HIQA report highlights that the UHL hospital group is the only hospital group which does not have a model three hospital to support the work of the model four hospital at University Hospital Limerick.

While UHL management in their response to HIQA committed to exploring the possibility of a model three hospital for the region, the former HSE CEO Paul Reid ruled this out.

The petitions committee gives the public an opportunity to interact with the parliamentary system on matters of general public concern or interest.

It has the powers to invite the Minister for health to answer questions in relation to this petition. It is the hope of the campaign that the delegates to the committee will bring Minister Stephen Donnelly before the committee to answer directly on this issue.