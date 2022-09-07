Search

07 Sept 2022

Limerick Christmas lights for charity to return despite rising electricity costs

Frances Watkins

07 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE CHARITY Christmas lights show hosted by a Limerick family will return this year, despite the increase in electricity prices. 

Hayes' Christmas Lights in Shanagolden is one of the biggest displays of festive cheer around and this year will be no different. 

The tradition was started in 1996 by Timmy Hayes and since his father's passing, Cormac Hayes has taken the reigns. 

Cormac said the display will be going ahead "1000%" this year, with 70% of the lights running on generators and the other 30% through the grid. 

"I have 150 new items this year. There is no denying that the electricity has gone up and I totally understand that but this is my father's legacy. 

"We know a number of children who have passed away from cancer in the last few years and that gives us the motivation to keep going".

All money raised from the display will be donated to Milford Hospice, Children Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick and St Gabriel's school.

Cormac restarted the display in 2017 after a ten year break and in the last four years they have raised €40,000 for charity.

The lights attract people from near and far and Cormac says he has started preparing for the display already. 

"I have started putting up the timber frames around the house but we are shaking it up a bit this year and it will be different. 

"If companies want to come on board and supply a generator then we will welcome that."

Cormac said the date the lights will be turned on will be announced shortly. 

News

