Search

08 Sept 2022

Bank card stolen in Limerick used 23 times before being cancelled

Bank card stolen in Limerick used 23 times before being cancelled!

The card was stolen from a car which was parked in Limerick city | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

GARDAI are appealing to motorists to ensure their cars are properly locked when parked following a spate of break-ins across Limerick city.

According to gardai, the recent thefts happened at various locations including in the city centre, Corbally, Castletroy and Ballysimon Road.

"In one case a man in his late twenties had his bank card stolen from his unlocked car. This bank card was used 23 times before the card was missed and the account was shut down by the bank," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Lidl confirms plans to build new store in Limerick

The divisional crime prevention officer says the incident should act as a wake-up call and she is appealing to all car-owners to be security-conscious.

"Get into the habit of checking that your car is locked in the same way that you would check that your doors and windows of your accommodation are secure before you leave them and do not leave anything of value in your car," she stressed.

Data compiled by gardai suggests the majority of thefts from cars relate to vehicles which were not properly locked.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media