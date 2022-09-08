Bank card stolen in Limerick used 23 times before being cancelled!

GARDAI are appealing to motorists to ensure their cars are properly locked when parked following a spate of break-ins across Limerick city.

According to gardai, the recent thefts happened at various locations including in the city centre, Corbally, Castletroy and Ballysimon Road.

"In one case a man in his late twenties had his bank card stolen from his unlocked car. This bank card was used 23 times before the card was missed and the account was shut down by the bank," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The divisional crime prevention officer says the incident should act as a wake-up call and she is appealing to all car-owners to be security-conscious.

"Get into the habit of checking that your car is locked in the same way that you would check that your doors and windows of your accommodation are secure before you leave them and do not leave anything of value in your car," she stressed.

Data compiled by gardai suggests the majority of thefts from cars relate to vehicles which were not properly locked.