Search

08 Sept 2022

Limerick councillor walks out of meeting in dispute over policy

Limerick village condemned to future of no growth by Irish Water, says councillor

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

08 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A MUNICIPAL district meeting in Limerick was disrupted this week after a councillor left the room to voice his frustration over a policy issue. 

At the monthly meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District, Cllr Liam Galvin took issue with an item on the agenda and how it was being dealt with. 

When dealing with the 'Questions' item, Cathaoirleach of the district, Cllr Michael Collins said he would take it that councillors had 'read' the answers to their submitted questions. 

The written replies to questions - from council officials - are circulated to councillors in advance of meetings and standing orders state that answers may be considered 'read' and do not have to be discussed during meetings.

However, Cllr Galvin indicated that he wanted to discuss one of the answers in more detail. He said he had an issue with the response received and that he wanted to discuss the issue with other councillors. 

BREAKING: Planning application lodged for new garda station in Limerick town

Cllr Collins refused the request and indicated he was not allowing any discussion about the reply to take place. He then said he was proceeding with the meeting as per standing orders. 

Cllr Galvin did not accept this and he proceeded to leave the meeting room. In doing so, he said he would not be a part of meetings if that is the way they are to be conducted.

Cllr Collins continued with the meeting with the remaining councillors and Cllr Galvin did not return to the chamber.

The district cathaoirleach stated if councillors had issues with the written responses received to their individual questions they may take it up with the relevant authority. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media