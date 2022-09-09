Limerick university's foundation donations up to €9m

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick (UL) Foundation has announced donations to its cause have risen to €9m this year.

As the college marks its 50th anniversary, the foundation, an independent charity which exists to channel funding into UL's infrastructure and academic programme, has announced it's receiving "more six and seven figure gifts from a greater number of supporters than ever before."

"This really has been a very strong year for philanthropy," said Harvey Duthie, its chief executive.

In total, the University of Limerick Foundation has directed more than €200 million into projects at University of Limerick since it was established in 1989.

Highlights this year include a new programme with Amazon Web Services and multiple projects funded by a number of blue-chip firms including Analog Devices, Bank of Ireland, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific and others.

To mark UL’s first fifty years, the Foundation set out to secure 50 new scholarships.

Thanks to board members, alumni, and friends more than €900,000 has already been raised.

"Our 50forFifty scholarships initiative is thriving. Scholarships are one of the most impactful ways donors can support UL students and make a real difference. Last year we provided financial assistance to more than 100 students, but we are already ahead of that this year,” explained Mr Duthie.

Foundation chair Harry Fehily has hailed a “landmark year” for UL.

“It is hard to believe that in just fifty years our student population has expanded from 120 to more than 17,500, that our campus has grown from just 50 acres to 350 and that our buildings have spread from 20,000 square feet to more than 3,500,000,” he said.

“We find ourselves in a very different place to 12 months ago – a stronger, more exciting place. In-person meetings and events are resuming with vigour. Our president’s dinner in Adare Manor was oversubscribed and the mood on the night was electric. Most importantly, it has been a record year for new donations, with nearly €9m in cash raised for projects across the campus.

“As UL celebrates fifty years, the foundation is actively preparing to support the University for its next fifty, and beyond. We must look forward with the certainty that no matter what obstacles we must conquer, the prize is great.”

UL president Prof Kerstin Mey added: “As we have embarked on a year of celebrations marking our half century, we remember how we started, as pioneers, entrepreneurs and disruptors and we look forward towards how we will carve a course for our next 50 years. Having been appointed the first female president of an Irish university, it is my vision to harness the power of talent, imagination, and partnerships to advance UL. As a guiding principle for now, sustainability has to be embedded in everything we do to allow us to achieve our longer-term target of becoming a truly regenerative university."