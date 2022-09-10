Search

10 Sept 2022

Man dies following road crash near Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a two-car collision near Limerick last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Parteen shortly before 10pm.

The man received fatal injuries from the crash and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick.

A second man, in his late teens, and from the same vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators is scheduled to take place this morning.

Local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

