10 Sept 2022

Search for Leading Lights in Road Safety underway in Limerick as awards return

Nominations sought from Limerick for Leading Lights in Road Safety awards

The Leading Lights in Road Safety awards will be presented in December

10 Sept 2022 11:34 AM

THE Road Safety Authority is calling on members of the public in Limerick to submit nominations for the Leading Lights in Road Safety awards which are returning this year following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

Now in their thirteenth year, the awards recognise and honour the contribution made by individuals, groups and communities from all over Ireland in reducing serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted online at RSA.ie.

Entries are encouraged from any individual or group that has made a special contribution to road safety, whether it be big or small, since 2019.  The closing date for entries is Friday, October 28.

The 2022 awards will see a continued emphasis on alternative modes of transport with the inclusion of a 'Sustainable Travel' award category, which recognises a group or individual who has positively influenced a modal shift to sustainable travel.

Announcing the call for entries, Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said: “I am delighted to announce that the much-anticipated Leading Lights awards are returning this year. In communities across Limerick, there are unsung heroes working to make our roads safer. We welcome project entries of all shapes and sizes that have made a positive impact on road safety."

This year's awards ceremony will take place on December 13.

