The perfect match: All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler weds his long-term love

WEDDING bells rang out for All-Ireland winning hurler Seamus Flanagan yesterday as he tied the knot with his long-term partner Laurie Carey.

Feohanagh-Castleman GAA man Seamus, who works as a radiographer in University Hospital Limerick, enjoyed a low-key, intimate celebration with his beautiful new bride and family and friends at the Cornstore Restaurant in Thomas Street in Limerick city.

Management at the restaurant took to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple.

❤️ WEDDING BELLS ❤️

.

It was an honour to have

SEAMUS & LAURIE celebrate their Wedding Day with us yesterday.

.

We wish you both all the love & happiness as husband & wife ❤️#seamusflanagan #laurieflanagan #wedding #limerickgaa #limerickhurler #allirelandchampions #husband #wife pic.twitter.com/sX6fy65YMc — Cornstore Restaurant (@cornstore_limk) September 9, 2022

Both Seamus and Laurie’s families are steeped in the GAA.

Laurie's father is Patrick (Pa) Carey who hurled in defence for Patrickswell and Limerick in the 1980s and 1990s. He now lives in Ballyneety. His wife, Laurie's mother, is a niece of Eamon Grimes who famously captained Limerick to their All-Ireland success in 1973.

On the Flanagan side, Seamus's father John also lined out for the Treaty Men and was known to be a tough-as-teak hurler. Seamus’s mother Anne-Marie Quirke played camogie for Templeglantine. And, his cousin Paul Flanagan is on the Clare senior hurling panel.

Seamus, who has four Celtic Cross medals to his name, studied radiography in University College Dublin.

Earlier this year Laurie and Seamus celebrated the birth of baby Freddie, a little brother for Charlie, 7.

Both boys enjoyed celebrating Limerick's latest Liam MacCarthy win over Kilkenny on the Croke Park pitch with Seamus after the game in July.

Laurie and Seamus have been together for four years and she travelled on a number of official team holidays with the three-in-a-row winning Limerick hurling panel, including to the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados.

