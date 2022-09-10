French chic: Rugby stars celebrate Munster captain's wedding in style

IT’S BEEN quite the wait but finally Munster captain Peter O’Mahony and the love of his life Jessica Moloney got to experience the wedding of their dreams.

The loved-up couple who have been together over eight years were due to wed in the South of France in the summer of 2020 but Covid-19 had other plans.

The couple had to postpone their big day for two years but all that was a distant memory yesterday when they exchanged vows in the sun-drenched Aix-en-Provence not far from Marseille in the south of France.

Irish rugby star Peter and solicitor Jessica previously said ‘I do’ in a low-key ceremony in their back garden in July 2020 in the presence of their two children, Indie and Theo.

In February 2021, the couple welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Ralph.

A whole host of Munster and Ireland rugby stars have joined Jessica and Peter in the south of Frances for their rustic-inspired wedding, including Tadhg Beirne and his new wife Harriet Fuller who tied the knot only last month, Conor Murray and his fiancee Joanna Cooper and Joey Carbery and his fiancee Robyn Flanagan.

Jessica opted for a classic off-white gown with mid-thigh side slit teamed with a beautiful, traditional, long-flowing cathedral veil.

She wore her hair down in a relaxed curl. Peter, meanwhile, sported an indigo blue suit with an open collar white shirt and loafers.

One of the special features at the wedding reception was a Land Rover which was installed with a wine bottle holder/ dispenser from which guests could pour a glass of AIX rosé made in the provence.

Peter popped the question on a Grand Slam-winning holiday in Dubai in March, 2018.

While Peter, 32, devotes much of his spare time to the garden, Jessica meanwhile, has a keen eye for interior designs.

Anyone who follows the popular couple on Instagram will, of course, be well aware that Peter also has a penchant for hoovering, much to the amusement of his wife!