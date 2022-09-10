Search

10 Sept 2022

Warning after woman begging on Limerick street steals cash from Good Samaritan

The woman stole banks notes from a man who was helping out

Reporter:

David Hurley

10 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

GARDAI are advising members of the public to be cautious about giving money to people begging on the street.

The advice is being issued following recent incident during which a sum of money was stolen from a kind-hearted man who wanted to provide assistance.

"A woman was begging on the street and a man passing by decided to give her some money. The man removed notes from his pocket and intended giving her one. Suddenly the woman reached out, grabbed all of his money and ran off," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Limerick woman targeted by loan fraudsters loses cash

The man was not injured and gardai have not disclosed how much money was stolen.

"Please do not give money to people begging on the street, give it to a registered charity and the people who are in need will get it through them," said Sgt Leetch.

Investigations are ongoing.

