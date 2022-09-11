Limerick Weather - Sunday, September 11, 2022

THERE will be outbreaks of rain through much of the day on Sunday, heavy and persistent in places. Isolated thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding, especially in southern areas of the province. Humid and breezy on Sunday with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Heavy rain clearing on Monday. High pressure will build thereafter bringing a good deal of dry and fine weather.

Tonight, further outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Fairly mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate breezes, varying in direction.

Sunny spells will developing in the province tomorrow. Top temperatures will range from a rather fresh 15 or 16 degrees in the north to 20 or 21 degrees in the south. Mostly dry on in the evening with long clear spells and just the chance of a few showers in the northwest. A cooler night than recently with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light northerly winds.

It looks set to be a mainly dry day on Tuesday with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures ranging from 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in southern counties in moderate northerly winds. Mainly dry overnight with long clear spells. A rather cool night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light northerly winds.

It is expected to be a dry day on Wednesday with sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. A mostly dry night is forecast with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Early indications suggest high pressure will build near Ireland bringing mostly dry and settled conditions for the remainder of the week.