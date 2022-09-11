Impressive Limerick estate comes to market

MANY farms of land come to the market with a practically derelict house or a home in need of refurbishment but not Mountblakeney, Kilmallock.

There are actually, not one, but two properties on 102 acres. There is a magnificent six-bedroom period home as well as a separate three-bed bungalow.

There is also a garage, fuel shed and tool shed, on top of a range of attractive stone outbuildings that require refurbishment and a three span hay barn beyond.

Mountblakeney, situated in a secluded cul-de-sac off the Kilmallock to Charleville road, has been brought to market in recent weeks by John Flynn Auctioneers and Townshends Auctioneers, based in Dublin and Meath.

They are guiding at €1.5m and Mr Flynn reports a “good level of interest thus far”.

“It is in a beautiful, quiet, private location. There is a sense of grandeur as you drive up the tree-lined avenue before the beautiful home reveals itself before you.”

It is always hard for auctioneers to differentiate between the value of land and properties thereon but with land regularly making €10,000 / €12,000 and more an acre, the eventual purchaser could have a period home and bungalow for around €300,000.

It would barely buy a semi-d in the city.

“The 102 acres is prime land. It would be considered top class Golden Vale grazing ground and is currently let for grazing. It is divided into nine fields,” said Mr Flynn.

The auctioneer said there are a multitude of uses for Mountblakeney.

“It would be an ideal purchase for a family wishing to escape city life and work from home in the quiet of the countryside. It would certainly suit a family who had children with a passion for equestrianism. Of course, it is ideal for a farmer wishing to expand a beef or dairy enterprise,” said Mr Flynn.

Another possibility is Mountblakeney being bought with a view to operating a guesthouse with 102 acres of land for adventure activities or walks.

It will be interesting to see if a farmer wins the day.

Mountblakeney is for sale by private treaty.