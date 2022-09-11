Search

11 Sept 2022

Brave monk steps in to break up fight in Limerick

Brave monk breaks up fight in Limerick

A screenshot of the video which has been widely circulated

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

11 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MOYROSS monk bravely broke up a fight after a man was being punched and kicked on the ground.

Video footage of the incident which took place on Saturday in Moyross has been widely shared on social media.

In the clip, two males can be seen fighting on a green area before one is knocked down and onto the road. There are a number of onlookers and many shouts of "Fair go".

While on the ground the prone man is punched and kicked until the monk steps in. The member of the Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (CFR) ushers the aggressor away. In a sign of the respect that the monks are held in Moyross, the assailant immediately complies.

Limerick Live has contacted St Patrick's Friary in Delmege Park, Moyross, regarding the incident.

Following a query to the Garda Press Office, a spokesperson said: "There are no reported incidents matching the given description recorded on our system at this time."

House evacuated after gas pipe leak following Limerick collision

A relatively new order, the 'Monks of Moyross' as they are colloquially known, swapped the tough streets of the Bronx in New York City to set up a mission in the housing estate in 2007. 

It was the former Bishop of Limerick Dr Donal Murray’s relationship with one of the founders of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, the late Fr Benedict Joseph Groeschel which helped bring the order to Limerick – in doing so, creating their first mission outside of America and Britain.

They have been welcomed with open arms in Moyross and Limerick as a whole.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media