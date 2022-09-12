Limerick councillor urges NTA to 'pull the finger out' to restore bus service to busy route

FRUSTRATIONS continue as there has been no word on a replacement service for a populous Limerick area.

The 307 and 308 routes that served the Castletroy/Annacotty areas were suspended by Dublin Coach in July.

The private bus company at the time stated that rising fuel costs and being excluded from the 20% fares reduction scheme on public transport announced by Eamon Ryan were the reasoning behind the suspension of services.

“We hope to resume when normal market conditions are restored. We regret any inconvenience caused,” Dublin Coach said in the statement at the time.

Now, Elena Secas, Labour councillor for Limerick City East has called for action.

“It’s time for the National Transport Authority (NTA) to pull the finger out and replace the 307 and 308 bus service immediately. It’s totally unacceptable. We were told that there would be a replacement bus service by the end of August and it’s now nearly the middle of September.”

In reply to a fresh query from Limerick Live, a spokesperson said: “The NTA is in discussions with a potential operator to provide a replacement service for these routes as soon as possible."

Cllr Secas says the delay is not acceptable.

"The NTA has had two months during the quieter summer period to provide a replacement bus service. The dither and delay in putting a replacement service in place is unacceptable.

"I am getting calls from people who are getting really angry. These are people who answered Minister Simon Harris' call to open their doors to students for accommodation and now they say they have to drive those students to University of Limerick (UL) because of the lack of a bus service,” she said.