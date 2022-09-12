Limerick Weather: Monday, September 12, 2002

TODAY will be largely cloudy with some sunny spells breaking through.

Top temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, but turning fresher by evening in moderate northerly breezes, say Met Eireann.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: High pressure will gradually build in from the west bringing a good deal of dry and fine weather for the rest of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Any showers will die out early, leaving a mostly dry night with long clear spells. A cooler night than recently with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light northerly breezes.

TUESDAY: It looks set to be a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine. Fresher than recent days with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the south in moderate northerly winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly dry overnight with long clear spells to start. Cloud will increase from the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light northerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: It is expected to be a dry day with a mix of cloud and some good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light northerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Remaining largely dry and fairly cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of drizzle developing in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in north to northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of drizzle, but brightening up towards evening. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled up to and including the weekend. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.