Search

12 Sept 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, September 12, 2002

Limerick Weather: Monday, September 12, 2002

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

12 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be largely cloudy with some sunny spells breaking through.

Top temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, but turning fresher by evening in moderate northerly breezes, say Met Eireann.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: High pressure will gradually build in from the west bringing a good deal of dry and fine weather for the rest of the week.

In Pictures: Celebrations in Limerick village as new playground and car park are officially opened

MONDAY NIGHT: Any showers will die out early, leaving a mostly dry night with long clear spells. A cooler night than recently with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light northerly breezes.

TUESDAY: It looks set to be a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine. Fresher than recent days with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the south in moderate northerly winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly dry overnight with long clear spells to start. Cloud will increase from the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light northerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: It is expected to be a dry day with a mix of cloud and some good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light northerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Remaining largely dry and fairly cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of drizzle developing in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in north to northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of drizzle, but brightening up towards evening. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled up to and including the weekend. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media