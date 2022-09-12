Search

12 Sept 2022

Culture Night returns to Limerick with a bang

'Never has it been more important for an event like this' Limerick Culture Night returns with a bang

Culture Night returns on September 23 for the first time in over two years

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

12 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

THE FIRST Culture Night in two years is living up to the hype as a large programme of events is announced.

The night which takes place on Friday, September 23 will celebrate the cultural, artistic and creative communities of Limerick city and county.

A live concert in King John’s Castle to celebrate the best of local and national hip hop and electronic music will be one of the highlights of the event.

Popular festival returns to Limerick this weekend

Limerick Arts Officer Dr Pippa Little commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to a bumper Culture Night, with family friendly events, late night offerings and many of our community and voluntary groups participating for the first time since 2019.”

The Belltable will host the Limerick Jazz Fest in their foyer until late in the evening.

There will also be a host of events at the Hunt Museum, Dance Limerick and the Milk Market.

For a full list of events click here.

The city won’t be having all the fun however, as plenty of events are lined up in towns and villages throughout the county.

In Newcastle West the local Foroige Group will take part in an evening of different craft and activities.

In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend!

GROWRemote will host music workshops for kids in Bruff, while Mungret College will open their doors for a tour and talk on the history of the site.

The University of Limerick will also join in on the action to host a panel discussion by the Irish Algerian Friendship group. 

Dr Little continued: “Never has it been more important for an event like Culture Night to take place as it presents the opportunity for our creative community to work in partnership to nurture the cultural life of our region and support our audiences within their communities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media