Culture Night returns to Limerick with a bang

THE FIRST Culture Night in two years is living up to the hype as a large programme of events is announced.

The night which takes place on Friday, September 23 will celebrate the cultural, artistic and creative communities of Limerick city and county.

A live concert in King John’s Castle to celebrate the best of local and national hip hop and electronic music will be one of the highlights of the event.

Limerick Arts Officer Dr Pippa Little commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to a bumper Culture Night, with family friendly events, late night offerings and many of our community and voluntary groups participating for the first time since 2019.”

The Belltable will host the Limerick Jazz Fest in their foyer until late in the evening.

There will also be a host of events at the Hunt Museum, Dance Limerick and the Milk Market.

For a full list of events click here.

The city won’t be having all the fun however, as plenty of events are lined up in towns and villages throughout the county.

In Newcastle West the local Foroige Group will take part in an evening of different craft and activities.

GROWRemote will host music workshops for kids in Bruff, while Mungret College will open their doors for a tour and talk on the history of the site.

The University of Limerick will also join in on the action to host a panel discussion by the Irish Algerian Friendship group.

Dr Little continued: “Never has it been more important for an event like Culture Night to take place as it presents the opportunity for our creative community to work in partnership to nurture the cultural life of our region and support our audiences within their communities.”