Man killed in Limerick collision named as much-loved priest

THE MAN who passed away following a road traffic accident in Newcastle West last week has been named as Fr Florian Farrelly O.F.M.

Fr Florian was based at the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh, Donegal and was travelling to Kerry for a holiday when the incident occurred.

The 87 year-old lost his life in a two-car collision on the N21, Ballingowan, Newcastle West last Wednesday.

Fr Florian was previously the guardian in the Killarney, Drogheda and Multyfarnham communities after joining the friars in 1953.

He was ordained to the priesthood in Rome in 1961 and his younger brother Paschal also joined the Franciscans, he predeceased him in 2000.

The Franciscan Abbey in Multyfarnham paid tribute to Fr Florian and said he was a well-loved friar during his time there.

"He presided over the celebrations of the 750th Anniversary of the foundation of the Multyfarnham Friary. He reveled in those happy days and he took great joy from being here during that special time.

"While Fr Florian was 87 years of age, he was far from retired from his ministry and frequently celebrated Mass and heard confessions in Rossnowlagh. At the time of his accident, he was on his way to the friary in Killarney for a short holiday."

Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a huge loss to his devastated sister Mary, his nephews Gerard and Denis (Debbie), his niece Maeve (Mark), grandnephews and grandnieces and all his extended family and to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him.

Fr Florian was laid to rest in the Franciscan Cemetery in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath on Sunday.