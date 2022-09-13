Search

13 Sept 2022

New Vicky Phelan documentary to showcase the Limerick woman's journey

New Vicky Phelan documentary to showcase the Limerick woman's journey

The new documentary entitled Vicky will showcase the Limerick woman's emotional journey

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

13 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A NEW DOCUMENTARY about Vicky Phelan and her journey of exposing one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history is set to release next month.

The documentary is described as a profound and intimate journey into not only Vicky’s fight to expose the truth of what happened for all women but also her own personal fight to stay alive.

Vicky, who was awarded the Freedom on Limerick earlier this year, underwent a smear test for cervical cancer back in 2011 but the test showed no abnormalities. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

In pictures: Vicky Phelan 'blown away' by Freedom of Limerick honour

An internal CervicalCheck review found that the original smear test result was incorrect, but Vicky was not informed of this fact until 2017.

From there she went on to give her now infamous, emotional speech on the steps of the Supreme Court where she exposed the scandal to the nation and the world.

A trailer for the documentary, released by Volta Pictures, features the Irish Women in Harmony singing Dreams, a cover of the Cranberries hit song.

The documentary was directed by Sasha King of Princess Productions and was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival.

The Evening Echo called the documentary “powerfully raw and open… a story of remarkable courage and resilience”

Russell Crowe looking forward to 'getting on the sauce' in Limerick

The documentary delves further into the fact that over 221 women were affected by false negative smear tests that resulted in cancer diagnoses.

Vicky is a Princess Pictures production produced by Sasha King, Bill Snodgrass, and Vicky Phelan with the support of Screen Ireland and enlisted executive producers Martina Niland, and Lesley McKimm.

Vicky opens in theatres across Limerick and Ireland on October 7, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media