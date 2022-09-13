TUS launches new centre to support innovation and development

THE TECHNOLOGICAL University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest have launched a new centre to support innovation, diversity and excellence in learning, teaching, and assessment across higher education.

The Centre for Pedagogical Innovation and Development (CPID) will facilitate staff development, scholarship, and educational research and dissemination in learning, teaching, and assessment, including the use of digital technologies.

Through the centre, TUS staff will be able to undertake accredited and non-accredited programmes of study which focus on developing their knowledge of different teaching methods and techniques.

Staff can avail of a flexible pathway to a Master of Arts in Academic Practice which allows participants to select from a range of shorter themed special purpose awards leading to a postgraduate diploma or progression to complete the master's degree.

Frances O’Connell, VP for Student Education and Experience at TUS: "This new centre will focus on transformation and innovation in educational practices, including the use of new technologies which put the student learning experience at the core.

"It will also inform the development of our infrastructure, both physical and virtual, by focusing on what we need in our classrooms, laboratories and learning spaces, to ensure we are meeting the demands of the 21st Century student and maximising their experience irrespective of what, when, and how they learn."

Ms O'Connell continued: "Ultimately, we need to be courageous and open to new ways of doing things in terms of our learning and teaching practices. This new centre will be the vehicle through which we guide the implementation of significant changes across TUS.

"Part of this will mean reviewing and adapting our programmes to ensure they are both inclusive and equitable in their design to ensure the best possible outcomes for our students and an equal opportunity for students in terms of engaging with their classes".