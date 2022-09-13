Search

13 Sept 2022

Garth Brooks meets delighted fans on surprise trip to Limerick

Garth took some photos with fans including George Murray from Munster Rugby

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

GARTH BROOKS made a surprise trip to Limerick today and took some time to meet his devoted fans. 

The legendary country music star is currently in Ireland for his long-awaited string of gigs in Croke Park. 

Following the first of his three shows at the weekend, the Friends in Low Places singer made a surprise visit to the University of Limerick today. 

The Grammy award winner was seen playing basketball at the arena on campus and chatted to fans who spotted him. 

'I paid €90 each for eight tickets on the Saturday and €65 for the Friday ones but it is worth it!' says Limerick Garth Brooks fan

One of the lucky people who managed to get a photo with the man himself was George Murray, Lead Performance Analyst and Technical Coach for Munster Rugby. 

It is believed that a documentary crew were with the star at the time who spent about an hour in the facility. 

The University of Limerick confirmed that the 60 year-old did visit the campus today in a personal capacity. 

A spokesperson said: "Country music superstar Garth Brooks paid a visit to University of Limerick today where he took some time to shoot hoops at the world class UL Arena.

"UL students were delighted with the unannounced casual visit and Garth met with some members of the Munster Rugby squad while he enjoyed some off stage down time in UL". 

