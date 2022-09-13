Council to take action to address ‘chaos’ for Limerick commuters following return of schools

THERE is good news for one large Limerick city suburb that has been described as “chaotic” since the return of schools.

Last week, local councillor Daniel Butler called on Limerick City and County Council to initiate a complete traffic study for the Raheen, Mungret and Dooradoyle area in relation to what he has called "traffic chaos".

“As we have returned to school after the summer break with it has come the traffic. This is what we have come to expect yearly,” said Cllr Butler, who lives in the area.

He expressed concern that this year, in the area, constituents are experiencing traffic levels that he said have come to “at a near standstill.”

He referenced Raheen Business Park, where this year US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly put forward an application to build a new €400m plant, with plans to create 300 new jobs in the area.

Cllr Butler said that with this, the park is “growing exponentially”, further adding to the traffic chaos.

He referred to Mungret Community College, Crescent Comprehensive and the continued growth of University Hospital Limerick as exacerbating the issue.

He also spoke of four primary schools in the area, each at 100% capacity, in addition to general traffic passing through, going elsewhere.

Following discussions with Limerick council after the call-out, Cllr Butler told Limerick Live that the local authority has agreed to complete a traffic study for the Dooradoyle/Raheen/Mungret Area.

Confirmation has also been given that the Mungret Road, which will open up lands for development and move traffic onto Patrickswell road away from pressure points on R510 by St Nessan’s has been given a November 2023 completion date.

“They have also agreed to examine a possibility of traffic lights at the Mungret College exit/entrance,” Cllr Butler relayed, following his deliberations with council officials.