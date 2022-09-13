Analog Devices to host careers fair at its Limerick headquarters

ANALOG Devices International is to host a careers fair at its European headquarters in Raheen.

Due to the rapid expansion of the semi-conductor manufacture and research firm, there are a number of openings at various levels in the company.

Taking place on Thursday, September 22 from 5:30pm, the fair is open from those with Leaving Certificate qualifications all the way to post-graduate candidates.

Jim Nagle, Analog's senior director in manufacturing global operations and technology said: "Great things are never done by one person. They are done by a team of people. So we’re welcoming everyone to come along and use this opportunity to visit our campus, meet the team and discover what it’s like to work for a global firm that challenges the limits of what’s possible."

Analog was one of the first US high-tech companies to establish a presence in Ireland in 1976 and now employs more than 1,200 people in Raheen.

This site is home to the company's European research and development centre and global operations manufacturing facility.

You can register your interest for the event by visiting: https://analogcareersfair.eventbrite.ie.