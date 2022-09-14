Search

14 Sept 2022

GPS tracker helps Limerick garda locate stolen van

GPS tracker helps Limerick garda locate stolen van

A GPS tracker was installed in the van | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

MOTORISTS are being advised by gardai to consider installing GPS trackers in their vehicles.

A van which was stolen in Limerick city at the weekend was located a short time later thanks to a tracker.

"On Sunday, September 11, at 1.50am, a man from the Rathbane area reported to gardai that his house had been broken into. The keys of his van were taken from the house and his van was stolen from his driveway," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The man, whose aged in his 30s, quickly informed gardai that a GPS tracker was attached to the van and because of this, the van was traced and located not far from where it had been taken.

Garth Brooks meets delighted fans on surprise trip to Limerick

"There wasn’t any damage done to the van and no property was taken from the van. Trackers can be bought for €30 and upwards, some more expensive trackers also have an annual fee. In this case it was money well spent," said Sgt Leetch.

According to gardai, trackers can also be attached to almost all other vehicles including cars, scramblers, ride-on lawnmowers, electric scooters, caravans and campervans.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media