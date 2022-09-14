Commercial fire at popular Limerick city launderette

A picture of the scene at Early Bird Dry Cleaning and Laundry in Dooradoyle PICS: Cllr Daniel Butler
EMERGENCY services attended a commercial fire at a popular Limerick city launderette.
The fire took hold inside Early Bird Dry Cleaning and Laundry, on St Nessan's Road, in Dooradoyle on Tuesday evening, September 13.
Limerick Fire Control confirmed that four units from Limerick city attended the scene, including two firetrucks and two fire jeeps following a call out at 7.36pm. One unit from Shannon also responded to the fire.
Local elected representative, Cllr Daniel Butler described what he witnessed as "sad news" for the local launderette.
"Thoughts are with the owners and staff. Sadly I think the smoke damage will have destroyed everything. Hope Limerick Fire can prevent damage to other businesses," he said.
A spokesperson stated that the fire units were officially stood down and returned to base at 9.33pm, after battling the blaze in the city suburb for close to two hours.
An Garda Síochána also attended the scene of the fire. "No injuries were reported and no offences were disclosed," they told Limerick Live following a query.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.