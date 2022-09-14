Search

14 Sept 2022

Thousands of euro in funding approved for recreation projects in County Limerick

Thousands of euro in funding approved for rural Limerick areas

Members of Glin Development pictured in front of the Shannon Estuary

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

14 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THREE community groups in County Limerick have been awarded a combined total of almost €100,000 in funding for recreational purposes.

The funding is part of the Clár programme which provides grants up to €50,000 for sports clubs, schools and community groups to develop a range of projects that will benefit the local people.

Tournafulla Community Council will receive €50,000 in funding for the development of an outdoor recreational area for teens which will include an outdoor pool table, seating and a cross fitness gym.

Kilfinane Community Council has been allocated €30,000 in funding for the development of outdoor adult exercise equipment while Glin Development will receive €12,000 for the upgrade of its current adult exercise equipment.

Council to take action to address ‘chaos’ for Limerick commuters following return of schools

Tommy O’Sullivan of Kilfinane Community Council told Limerick Live they are delighted with the funding which has just been announced.

“It’s terrific news. We’re planning on creating an active retirement area down by the park in our area to help the ageing population exercise,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“We’ve been applying for funding to develop this area for a number of years so it’s great that we’ve finally been successful. We want to install a number of outdoor exercise machines that will have health benefits for those with arthritis and other ailments,” he added.

Garth Brooks meets delighted fans on surprise trip to Limerick

Minister for Skills and Further Education and Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick County Niall Collins commented: “I'm delighted to see this funding announcement for a number of local community organisations across Limerick County. Community groups and sports clubs are the life and blood of our community and it's important the Government supports them.”

Deputy Collins said the three organisations which have received funding do terrific work for their local people in their communities.

"This funding will support valuable amenities for local people across Limerick County and I look forward to further announcements for the area," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media