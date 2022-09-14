Thousands of euro in funding approved for recreation projects in County Limerick

THREE community groups in County Limerick have been awarded a combined total of almost €100,000 in funding for recreational purposes.

The funding is part of the Clár programme which provides grants up to €50,000 for sports clubs, schools and community groups to develop a range of projects that will benefit the local people.

Tournafulla Community Council will receive €50,000 in funding for the development of an outdoor recreational area for teens which will include an outdoor pool table, seating and a cross fitness gym.

Kilfinane Community Council has been allocated €30,000 in funding for the development of outdoor adult exercise equipment while Glin Development will receive €12,000 for the upgrade of its current adult exercise equipment.

Tommy O’Sullivan of Kilfinane Community Council told Limerick Live they are delighted with the funding which has just been announced.

“It’s terrific news. We’re planning on creating an active retirement area down by the park in our area to help the ageing population exercise,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“We’ve been applying for funding to develop this area for a number of years so it’s great that we’ve finally been successful. We want to install a number of outdoor exercise machines that will have health benefits for those with arthritis and other ailments,” he added.

Minister for Skills and Further Education and Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick County Niall Collins commented: “I'm delighted to see this funding announcement for a number of local community organisations across Limerick County. Community groups and sports clubs are the life and blood of our community and it's important the Government supports them.”

Deputy Collins said the three organisations which have received funding do terrific work for their local people in their communities.

"This funding will support valuable amenities for local people across Limerick County and I look forward to further announcements for the area," he added.