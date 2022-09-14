Search

14 Sept 2022

Limerick woman nominated for ‘Apprentice of the Year' award at major showcase event

Mairide Bennis is an apprentice at Limerick-based company DesigPro Automation

David Hurley

14 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

LIMERICK Native and Apprentice of the Year award nominee, Mairide Bennis, will be among the speakers at the World Skills Ireland event which gets underway this Wednesday.

The showcase, at the RDS in Dublin, is set to feature an array of Ireland’s top apprentice talent with Mairide, who is from Castletown in west Limerick, flying the flag for Limerick-based company DesignPro Automation

To mark the inaugural Generation Apprenticeship national ‘Apprentice of the Year’ awards, a representative group of 27 of the 187 apprentice nominees have volunteered to speak about the exciting and diverse range of careers available in their industries and share how apprenticeships offer a great pathway to success.

In quickfire delivery on the ‘Heroes Stage’, each apprentice will be given the opportunity to share personal insight and first-hand accounts of their apprentice journey as part of a range of Ireland’s 21st-century industries, and the directions they hope to go in their careers.



Mairide who is now in the third year of an exciting earn and learn career, will share her personal journey as a Manufacturing Engineering Apprentice, set to obtain a qualification leading to a Level 7 degree award.

Commenting on her reasoning for choosing the apprenticeship route as a career, Mairide said: “The fact that you can get invaluable industry experience and knowledge within a company and come out with a degree from a Technical University with no student debt is a ‘no brainer’ for me. There is such a broad range of apprenticeships available today that go far beyond the traditional trade courses.”

Limerick TD and Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, will deliver the opening address at the World Skills Ireland event.

He says more and more employers are choosing to recruit apprentices - and with good reason.

"This event will showcase apprentices with outstanding career qualities of teamwork, leadership, creativity and problem-solving, helping the organisations they work for to grow and prosper, while they themselves build a promising career. There are so many talented and highly skilled apprentices among the 24,000 currently training in Ireland. Now is the time to celebrate their resilience and adaptability," he commented.

