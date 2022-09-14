Government approves new affordable purchase homes for Limerick

THE GOVERNMENT has approved funding of almost €2m to construct 25 affordable purchase homes in Castletroy.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has earmarked the money to build the homes at Brú Na Grudan in the Groody Road.

The houses will be built by FHSH Development Ltd, the private developer who owns the site, before the local authority administers their sale as affordable homes to those who qualify.

Qualifying criteria will be approved by the council in advance, with the aim to have the units in place by next year.

The funding has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell, who said: "Living in Castletroy, I am very aware of the need to deliver affordable housing in Limerick for people and families and this announcement of 25 affordable purchase homes in Brú Na Grudan is key to ensuring government’s 'Housing for All' plan delivers on our targets for the city."

He praised council for bringing the project forward.

"I look forward to seeing these new affordable houses being built with new first- start buyers making their homes in Castletroy," concluded Mr O'Donnell.