Motorists warned of major delays following collision on approach road to Limerick

There are major delays on the Clare side of the Limerick Tunnel coming into Caherdavin
MOTORISTS in Limerick are being warned of major delays on the Clare side of the Limerick Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle collision in Coonagh.
The incident occurred earlier this Wednesday afternoon at the Clonmacken Roundabout.
There are lengthy delays on all routes approaching the roundabout (pictured below) including on the N18, the Condell Road and the slip road from the Limerick Tunnel.
It is unknown at the moment if there has been any injuries but gardaí believe the incident isn't serious.
Personnel are currently at the scene trying to clear the area.
Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street also attended the scene of the incident.
More to follow...
