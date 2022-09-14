Search

14 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Limerick town looks forward to return of 'in-person' Eigse Michael Hartnett

Reporter:

Leader reporter, PICTURES: Dermot Lynch

14 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

THE programme for this year’s Éigse Michael Hartnett Literary and Arts Festival has been released by the organising committee.

The festival, which takes place in Newcastle West between October 6 and October 9, will take place in person for the first since Covid-19.

Promising an exciting opening night, with The Hit Machine Drummers and Lantern Parade, the programme includes readings, music, song,  film, exhibitions, launches and a bus tour of Hartnett country.

The Red Door Gallery in Newcastle West was the venue for the launch which was performed by Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley.

Among this year’s guests are Gerry Stembridge, Kerry Hardie, Peter Sirr, Mary Costello, Catríona Crowe, Mark Patrick Hederman, Peter Browne and Gabriel Fitzmaurice as well as local writers Keith McCoy and Tom Moloney.

A fourth day has been added to this year’s festival, intended as a family and community oriented fun day.

