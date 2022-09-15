Limerick Weather - Thursday, September 15

MAINLY dry today with just the chance of an isolated light shower. There will be variable cloud with some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate north to northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees with light or moderate north to northwest winds.

Tomorrow will be dry for most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and a moderate northerly breeze, fresh at times in the north and northeast. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in the north to 15 to 17 degrees in the south.

Dry overnight and turning chilly with lows of three to seven degrees with very light variable or northwest breezes. Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.

Mist and fog patches will clear on Saturday to give a mainly dry day. There will be light winds and it will be quite cloudy and cool with some sunny breaks. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

Saturday night and early Sunday will see thicker cloud bringing some patchy drizzle to the north and east but elsewhere it will remain mostly dry. Some brighter spells will develop later on Sunday and temperatures will reach 14 to 17 degrees.

Next week will start mainly dry, apart from a few showers, and will turn a little milder. However, some rain may develop by around mid-week.