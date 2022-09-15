Search

15 Sept 2022

Limerick Weather - Thursday, September 15

Limerick Weather - Thursday, September 15

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

MAINLY dry today with just the chance of an isolated light shower. There will be variable cloud with some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate north to northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees with light or moderate north to northwest winds.

Tomorrow will be dry for most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and a moderate northerly breeze, fresh at times in the north and northeast. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in the north to 15 to 17 degrees in the south.

Elderly man to face trial over indecent assault allegations in Limerick and Clare

Dry overnight and turning chilly with lows of three to seven degrees with very light variable or northwest breezes. Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.

Mist and fog patches will clear on Saturday to give a mainly dry day. There will be light winds and it will be quite cloudy and cool with some sunny breaks. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

Saturday night and early Sunday will see thicker cloud bringing some patchy drizzle to the north and east but elsewhere it will remain mostly dry. Some brighter spells will develop later on Sunday and temperatures will reach 14 to 17 degrees.

Next week will start mainly dry, apart from a few showers, and will turn a little milder. However, some rain may develop by around mid-week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media