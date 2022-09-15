Dancing king! Limerick man was Charles’ dance tutor during Ireland visit

NOT everyone can say they have taught the new British monarch to dance – but a Limerick principal and Irish music enthusiast now can!

Liam Guiney, who is principal of Oola National School and lives in Annacotty, put King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the new queen consort, through their paces during the then Prince of Wales’ visit to Ireland in March.

“I’m a teacher and a principal, and it’s the first time in my career I can say I’ve taught a king and queen,” smiled Liam, who is the vice-chair of Limerick Comhaltas and the chair of Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan.

Recalling his meeting with the pair, he said: “Charles was really engaged in the dancing, as was Camilla. They were both very personable and keen to learn. They had great timing, and great musicality.”

Liam taught them a jig, saying: “They were keen to get it right. It wasn’t just a case of let’s do this. They were very engaged.”

He met Charles and Camilla at the Bru Boru centre in Cashel where he teamed up with fellow dancers Ciara Horan, Leona Bowe and Cliodhna Treacy among other people.

Liam described teaching the pair as "an honour", and being so keen on Irish music, he was delighted to share it with them.

"I love Irish culture, I love music, and I love dance. Dance is my main thing. I'm delighted to be able to share it with anyone who'd show an interest. And they did show an interest - they were so nice on the day they came in," he said, "It was a lovely event, and they were very interested in Irish dancing, in dance in general."

Liam reveals he had to keep his meeting with the now King and Queen Consort under wraps ahead of their meeting.

"I had known this was happening. I hadn't been able to say anything, even though I'd known for a little while. There was a super atmosphere, and they were just up for the fun and to learn about Irish culture. They were asking questions about the jig and what it was all about - they were just genuinely interested," he said.

The principal believes Charles, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, following her death last week, will make a good king.

And he paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "For any of us to have that work ethic is amazing. To work into your 90s is something to behold.

Also, at the end of the day, she is a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother, and our sympathies go out to the royal family."