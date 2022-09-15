Search

15 Sept 2022

BREAKING: Helicopter 'experiences difficulty' while landing at Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

15 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A HELICOPTER "experienced difficulty" landing at Shannon Airport this Thursday morning, Limerick Live has learned.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group confirmed that an incident involving a helicopter that occurred at Shannon Airport early this Thursday morning was resolved swiftly. 

"At 06.19am this morning a helicopter experienced difficulty while landing at Shannon Airport. No one was injured," said the spokesperson.

Dancing king! Limerick man was Charles’ dance tutor during Ireland visit

The attendance of emergency services was not required as gardai and the fire service say they are not aware of the incident.

"The aircraft remains in situ at the airport pending the arrival of the Air Accident Investigation Unit. Our airport operations were unaffected by the incident and are fully operational," concluded the spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group

The AAIU will carry out an investigations into the circumstances of the incident.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media